Suara.com – A woman’s experience of sleeping naked in a boarding house resulted in an embarrassing incident that made her give up, even though she previously felt comfortable. How is that possible?

This story was shared directly by a woman who graduated from Visual Communication Design, Telkom University, Novia Stephanie on the Quora forum. He said that when he was still at college and slept in a boarding house almost every day he slept naked, aka naked.

“It really feels really relaxing, despite the heat all day at college and so on, my body feels really good,” said Novia, quoted by Suara.com, Thursday (9/11/2023).

He also explained that in his boarding house there were air conditioning facilities, aka AC. But for reasons of saving electricity, Novia also has a fan, and chooses to turn it on at night.

“When I sleep at night, I always point the fan towards me. Long story short, around 2 in the morning I woke up cold because it was raining outside. I woke up half-conscious and had the strength to press the fan button so that the fan neck turned right and left. ,” he said.

The story of a student who has given up on sleeping naked in a boarding house. (doc. Quora)

Next, still half conscious, Novia finally returned to bed and continued her long sleep. But the next morning, who would have thought, he woke up later than usual, namely 9 am.

Novia chose the decision to wake up a little late because there were no morning classes. However, after truly waking up from her deep sleep, Novia was very surprised and wanted to scream out loud because she really didn’t expect it.

The incident that shocked him was that the fan hit the curtain that closed the window continuously, so that anyone outside the window could see him sleeping naked, aka naked.

It turns out I didn’t realize that when the fan turned its neck to the right, the wind was blowing towards the bedroom window curtains, causing the curtains to open. Damn! “This means that from now on, people from outside can see me inside,” he explained.

After realizing what she had done, Novia was still contemplating in bed and thinking about how embarrassed she would be if her body became a spectacle for many people.

“Is it true that my body is being watched by people, it’s really stupid. I don’t think anyone will see it, I’m really embarrassed I swear,” continued Novia.

Thanks to this incident, Novia finally gave up and no longer wants to sleep naked without wearing a single item of clothing until now.

“Now I never sleep naked, at least I wear panties and a tank top without a bra. Until now, even though I live at my parents’ house,” concluded Novia.