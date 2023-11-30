Not all platforms are committed to offering some discount on their subscription, but Filmin is one of the services that is cheaper right now. If you want to have a new platform at home to expand the variety of content for a whole year, with more movies and series, you may be interested in knowing about this limited promotion.

Until a few days ago, we had the option of having SkyShowtime for only 3.50 euros for a few months. However, now all that remains is Filmin with discount. In any case, it is a good offer and even more so when you are tired of paying large amounts for services like Netflix, HBO Max or Disney+.

At times, other platforms such as HBO Max or Disney+ have had their own promotions. Even just a few months ago, before the price increase, you could have Disney+ for only 1.99 euros per month for 3 months. However, now you will only be able to take advantage of this Filmin promotion if you are tired of the big streaming platforms. Furthermore, it is not the first time that this service decides to go for a discount of up to 30% on its price due to special promotions.

1 year of Filmin at the best price

So that you can get an idea, you should keep in mind that this streaming platform is Spanish and has a catalog with more than 10,000 movies and series. The novelty of this particular service is that it competes with the large platforms by betting on independent Spanish and European cinema. So it has a variety of content that you could not find on other platforms.

In addition to this, you can enjoy content for all tastes. From series to watch on a weekend, documentaries of different genres and even the best cinema. And as happens on other platforms, Filmin is renewing and adding new content as the months go by.

Although Black Friday has already passed, for this promotion, the platform gives you the opportunity to contract a one-year subscription to the Filmin platform for 65 euros a year, a discount of a little more than 30% compared to the usual price. And you must keep in mind that the monthly subscription for this service is 7.99 euros, which would result in paying 95.88 euros per year.

On the other hand, this particular promotion is about to end. And all because it will only be active until next December 3, 2023 until 23:59 euros (started on November 3, 2023). So you still have time to save just over 30% on the usual price of this streaming service.

This way, you will have 1 year at the best price. Of course, keep in mind that once 12 months pass, it will be renewed at the original price, in this case, it is 95.88 euros per year. Although, you can cancel the subscription later if you finally want not to renew. So you should pay attention so that the annual subscription is not renewed at the price without promotion. So it is an important detail if you do not want to pay more after the second year.