The issue of ships in Starfield is bordering on all the limits of absurdity and hilariousness, especially when there are mods involved. We have seen everything: ships from Star Wars and other franchises, hollow structures in the center to avoid shots, huge mastodons without any sense and a long etcetera.

Reddit user u/Canatee, along with all participants in the comments, has been responsible for making us laugh with the design of his ship. It has no mystery and is as nonsense as a house: its nave is completely flat. “My little piece of heaven,” is what he calls it in the title of the publication.

Obviously the players have not missed the opportunity to make jokes and puns: “stainless steel cutting board,” says tronsquad54. “The friend piloting a floppy disk,” adds GARRthePIRATE. And the humor festival continues with the Swordbreaker925 stitch: “he incorrectly understood the definition of the word ‘plane'”, referring to the fact that said word can be translated as airplane or plane.

Others refer to the song “A whole new world” or “Un Mundo Ideal” to refer to Aladdin’s magic carpet. Finally, some have joked about how labyrinthine the interior must be and that they will upload a video showing it when they find the exit. In short: the community of Starfield (and Bethesda) doing another of their crazy things. Everyone crazy!

In VidaExtra | Star Wars ships invade Starfield with incredible designs ranging from massive destroyers to starfighters

In VidaExtra | Starfield owes its existence to this game from more than 45 years ago: how the greatest sci-fi RPG inspired Bethesda’s galactic adventure

In VidaExtra | Starfield has given me the most epic space pirate odyssey in history: “destroy what you see and don’t be generous”