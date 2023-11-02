Building bases was one of the great attractions for Starfield fans. It already drove us crazy in No Man’s Sky and, staying closer to Bethesda, in both Fallout 4 and Fallout 76. Needless to say, expectations were sky high and were finally met with the launch of the game.

There were many players who missed a feature in the game construction system. Starfield: Why can we only build bases on planets? Why can’t we establish our base on a space station in any system?

User Vex (vexthecollector on NexusMods) has shared his mod called Spacestations for Outposts. The modification is free and still has some bugs to fix (it’s already in progress), but it already allows us to build our own special station on any known system. Starfield.

How have I done this? All the code was already in the game, but a few things were broken and didn’t work. As you can see from how this mod currently stands, some things like docking are still broken in some way.





Vex has assured that he will continue working so that the mod works correctly and we can finally build space stations as settlements wherever we want. In any case, this is incredible news for builders playing on the PC platform. There are sure to be plenty of stations with incredible views!

