In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The Crucial P5 Plus promises to revolutionize your gaming experience with breakneck speeds. Take advantage of this Black Friday offer and take your PS5 beyond its limits for only 71.96 euros.

If you are a gamer at heart, you know how crucial (pun intended) it is to have a team that doesn’t leave you behind. And we’re not just talking about having the most powerful console or the latest game on the market, but about that component that often goes unnoticed but can completely change your gaming experience: the SSD.

A good SSD not only reduces game loading times, but also improves the overall response of your console, making every second of screen time more intense and exciting. In this sense, the Crucial P5 Plus 1 TB SSDone of the best SSDs for PS5 and on sale on Black Friday for 71.96 euros.

With cutting-edge technology and stability, the P5 Plus is perfect for intensive use. It’s almost twice as fast as the previous generation, with read speeds of up to 6600 MB/s.

Crucial P5 Plus: your ally in the game

This SSD offers proven gaming performance with speeds up to 6,600 MB/sensuring endless victories, and with 2TB capacity to store games, applications, photos and whatever you can think of. And yes, it is completely compatible con PlayStation 5even exceeding PS5 requirements to push your game to the limit.

But the Crucial P5 Plus is not only fast, it is also smart and stylish. Comes with a integrated heatsink that not only looks good, but dissipates heat in style, keeping your system cool even during the most intense gaming sessions. Furthermore, it is equipped with Microsoft DirectStoragemeaning games and their assets load faster than ever.

The best Black Friday deals

If you don’t know what to buy this Black Friday, we’ll help you by collecting the best deals.

See list

Proven performance, assured flexibility

Let’s now talk about its performance. The Crucial P5 Plus is almost twice as fast as the previous generation, with read speeds up to 6600 MB/s. What does it means in practical terms? That your console or PC will not only boot up faster, but your applications and games will load in the blink of an eye.

But that is not all. This SSD is a marvel of flexibility, being Compatible with both Gen3 and Gen4 systems. So no matter if you’re upgrading your old PC or upgrading a new one, the Crucial P5 Plus will fit right in.

More than speed: a comprehensive experience

The Crucial P5 Plus not only offers you speed, but also a comprehensive user experience. Comes with advanced features like NAND industry-leading, innovative driver technology, adaptive thermal protection, dynamic write acceleration, error correction and encryption capabilities.

Besides, incluye software Storage Executive and a free cloning program, so that managing your storage is as simple as it is powerful.

In short, the 1TB Crucial P5 Plus is more than just an SSD. It’s a real game changer for gamers looking to take their experience to the next level. With its blazing speed, sleek design, and bargain price this Black Friday, it’s an investment that will not only improve your gameplay, but will transform the way you interact with your console or PC.

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.