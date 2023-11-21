Giorgetto Giugiaro has repeatedly proven that he is one of the greatest car designers in the world. The first Golf was made by him, as were a lot of Alfas, the BMW M1, the Lotus Esprit and the DeLorean DMC-12. Could Giugiaro have used the car from Back to the Future as inspiration for the Italdesign Aztec Barchetta you see above?

The Aztec Barchetta was built together with two other study models to celebrate Italdesign’s 20th anniversary. “When we exhibited the Aztec prototype at the Turin Motor Show in 1988, I found it difficult to imagine it becoming a real car,” Giugiaro said of the car. And yet this strange car actually went into production.

The goal was to build fifty of them, but the number ended up at about twenty. So the car you see in the gallery is a production model. And just look at it: even 35 years later, the car still looks futuristic. The car was then sold for 500,000 German marks, which was approximately 250,000 guilders at the time. Converted to today, people paid approximately 245,000 euros.

What about those two handlebars?

At first glance it seems as if the Barchetta has two steering wheels. That would be quite inconvenient if your little nephew is riding along. The half steering wheel for the co-driver therefore does not work, but it does look nice and symmetrical. Behind the fake steering wheel you will find a Halda rally computer. This is a complicated system for your navigator to use for pacenotes during a rally.

Photo: © Bonhams

Furthermore, occupants can communicate with each other via an intercom. You can see why: it’s probably a bit difficult to talk to. In the middle you will find a screen with all kinds of settings. It looks like this screen is not from the 1980s. We don’t know where that strange bump comes from or whether it has a function, but it certainly looks strange.

The Italdesign Aztec Barchetta borrows parts from icons

Underneath the skin, the Barchetta is also something special. The steel ladder chassis houses a five-cylinder turbo engine from an Audi Quattro. The power should be around 250 hp and goes to all four wheels. So it will also sound nice. The manual transmission comes from a Lancia Delta Integrale.

The odometer on the dashboard of this example reveals that it has run less than 8,000 kilometers. Bonhams is offering the car and expects the highest bid to be between $180,000 and $220,000. Converted, the highest bid will be between 160,000 and 200,000 euros according to the auction house. The auction closes on Saturday, November 25.