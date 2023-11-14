For the adventurers and nature loversthe search for practical and sustainable solutions for access to drinking water has found an innovative response in Vitaloop. This bottle, created is not just a container, but an advanced water purification system.

For those planning long hikes or adventure trips where access to drinking water is limited, this bottle is an ideal solution. His autonomous purification capacity and its durable design make it a valuable investment for any hiker.

What’s more, it is an ideal tool to combat common plastic bottle waste. Its advanced technology guarantees clean and safe water, eliminating dependence on conventional drinking water sources and reducing the use of disposable plastic bottles.

How does the Vitaloop bottle filter and purify water?

DualLoop technology, keeps fill water and filtered water separate, ensuring that there is no contact with contaminants. Its battery has the capacity for 100 purification cycles per charge, which translates into about 49 liters of purified water, ideal for long excursions.

The bottle uses a 5 stage filtration systemincluding mesh, activated carbon, graphene, Halopure and a precision Japanese microfilter, which together remove a wide range of contaminants, from sediment to viral pathogens.

Additionally, the Health+ filter option adds magnesium to the water, enriching it with essential minerals. Made from BPA-free and Tritan-free polypropylene, Vitaloop promises strength and durability.

All components in contact with your mouth are food grade and FDA approved, ensuring the bottle is safe for continued water consumption.

Where to buy this bottle that filters water and for how much?

Although the exact price has not been specified, the Vitaloop bottle can be purchased on its official website. For the moment you can support the project and purchase the bottle for a minimum price of 83 euros on its Kickstarter.

Vitaloop it’s not just one water bottleit’s a comprehensive purification system which promises to change the way adventurers and travelers interact with their natural environment. Another innovative object if you like adventure or want to take care of your health.