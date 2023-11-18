The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has some hidden features that are terrifying, according to one player.

Skyrim wouldn’t be the same without the NPCs that give life to the game

Join the conversation

In the vast world of Skyrim you can find such interesting surprises, as mysterious, and after so many years since its launch, it continues to remain in force as one of the best games of all time. However, the freedom it offers has its limits, especially when it comes to NPCssince these cannot die at the hands of other enemies in the game or from natural causes, only by the player.

Now, walking into a room full of corpses of characters you’ve killed in Skyrim can be a bit terrifying for any player. This is precisely what happened to one of the users who was using the console commands to explore the dark side of the world of Skyrim, finding a strange location full of dead NPCs. In this article we tell you the details of this chilling discovery and why it happens.

What happens to non-essential dead Skyrim NPCs?

Anyone ever been to this weird place where dead NPCs end up? I teleported to an npc I couldn’t find and ended up here

byu/Catcannnnn inskyrim

If essential NPCs died randomly in The elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, could break the game by preventing certain events and dialogues from the plot or mission in question from being activated. For this reason, they are considered as “protected” and no one can eliminate them. However, there are also those who are scheduled to be eliminated in various ways, whether by external entities or by the players themselves, so what happens to them and where do they go after they die?

Knowing this, a recent discovery made by a player has surprised many followers due to how strange and terrifying it is. Well, NPC corpses do not completely disappear in the game, but rather are moved to a hidden cell where they are stored indefinitely. This cell is inaccessible by normal means, but can be access it using the commands from the console, as done by a Reddit user named Catcannnnn, who discovered this macabre location full of dead NPCs.

As can be seen in the video that said player has shared, he manages to enter a Skyrim secret location using the “coc” command, which allows you to travel to any point in the game. As he does so, he comes across a pile of NPC corpses, some of them well known for the activities they carry out in the game world, as Nazeem, the superb merchant of Whiterun, or Heimskr, the religious fanatic of Talos.

Another Reddit user, get-tps, clarified that this localization is a technical solution to prevent the game from crashing by eliminating a dead NPC that is not a generic enemy. The game apparently retains some information about these NPCs, such as their inventory or their relationship to the player, which could generate conflicts if it were deleted. Therefore, instead of disappearing them completely, the game moves them to this cell where they remain isolated from the player and the rest of the world.

It seems that this hidden location of the dead NPCs is one of the most sinister and interesting secrets from Skyrim, a game that always amazes us with its details and depth. However, this is but a part of the functionality behind the mechanics of the entire The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. In fact, this is not the first time that non-playable characters have had an impact in the game in this way, since there has been an NPC interrupting a dialogue scene that is laughable and there is even a Skyrim mod that improves to more than 100 NPC.

Join the conversation