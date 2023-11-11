Despite all the technological alternatives that exist today, televisions continue to be practically essential in all living rooms.

It is difficult for you to go to any house and not find at least one screen on which to watch television, enjoy movies or play video games. But, as is always the case, size matters.

It is common that when buying a new television, you look for improvements. And sometimes that translates into looking for a larger model.

Nevertheless, It must be taken into account that, although televisions with larger dimensions are increasingly manufactured, houses and living rooms do not change their available space. That is why it is important to know what size your television should be according to your living room.

What is the perfect size of your Smart TV according to the size of the living room?

Although the exact dimensions of a television may vary depending on the manufacturer, its support and other details, it is normal that they all have similar ones.

And depending on them, You can get an idea of ​​what the perfect size would be so as not to see its pixelated contentor may suffer long-term vision problems.

Suitable distance for 40 to 45 inch TVs

40-inch televisions are usually ideal for living rooms that are not too large, in addition to generally having quite affordable prices. Its minimum size is usually around 101x88x49 centimeters (diagonal, width and height, respectively).

According to the OCU, and reports made by some vision experts, These televisions should be viewed from 1.40 or 1.80 meters away to be properly appreciated.

Suitable distance for 50 to 55 inch TVs

In these cases, it is normal for the television to measure between 120 and 140 centimeters diagonally, and between 100 and 120 centimeters wide.

Depending on the type of resolution that the model has and the considerations of each manufacturer, A distance of between 2.4 and 3.5 meters is usually recommended. A little less on those devices that use a resolution above 4K.

Suitable distance for 65-inch TVs

The most common thing when it comes to 65-inch televisions is that their dimensions are approximately 165x143x80 centimeters.

The majority of recommendations, in these cases, are not far from the previous ones, and They usually range between 2.9 and 4 meters.

Suitable distance for TVs larger than 85 inches

The most spacious living rooms are those that can afford larger televisions, usually 85 or 90 inches. They are those that exceed 200 centimeters in diagonal and may have a width greater than 180 centimeters.

These models, according to experts, should be limited to those spaces that really allow a separation of around 4.3 meters.

A question of pixels

An issue to take into account, when it comes to calculating the best size of your television according to your living room, are televisions with 8K resolution. Based on the greater number of pixels that this technology has, it is reasonable that to make the most of it you feel somewhat closer than is recommended in the case of other models.

And what do ophthalmologists think about it? Basically that Not keeping the recommended distance when using the television can cause some visual problems.such as eye fatigue, eyestrain or even headaches.

Therefore, the most sensible thing seems to recommend that, although you may think that the larger a television is, the better you will see it, that is not always the case. It all depends on the available space you have. A mere question of proportion: more is not always better.