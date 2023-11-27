The director of Twilight has revealed who her favorite actors would be if there were a reboot of the franchise now

The Twilight movie catapulted Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart to fame when it was first released in 2008, leading them both to fruitful screen careers. But who would play Edward Cullen and Bella Swan if the saga were restarted today?

According to Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the first Twilight movie, Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) and Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) “would be perfect” in the roles of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan. In an episode of the podcast “Watch-a-long Happy Sad Confused” on the occasion of the fifteenth anniversary of the film’s release, Josh Horowitz invited the filmmaker who agreed when the host suggested that the two young stars would be perfect if the franchise was restarted today.

“He is amazing. He would probably be Edward today,” Hardwicke said of Elordi, who is currently enjoying double success with starring roles in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday

As for who should play Bella, Hardwicke said of Jenna Ortega that she is an incredible actress, “I think there are a lot of really great young actors. “You just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she is incredible.”

While on the podcast, Hardwicke also reflected on Pattinson and Stewart’s casting process for the original Twilight movie, revealing that the studio questioned whether Pattinson was handsome enough to play the film’s brooding vampire.

“When he came to my house, he had black bangs for hair and he was a little out of shape because he was in the pub all the time,” Hardwicke recalled of Pattinson’s audition. “After doing the fun auditions (with Kristen) at my house for a couple of hours, the next morning I looked at all the footage I shot and recorded and thought it worked not only in person but also on screen. I had to be sure. Of course, in person I got carried away, but you have to make sure it translates (on screen).”

You can watch the full interview below: