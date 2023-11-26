If something is not missing in the market now, it is robot vacuum cleaners, that and also air fryers, for obvious reasons, and that is that users buy both things at home because they are really useful for saving time and energy, but which one to buy? It is a difficult decision.

If what worries you is that your robot does not vacuum absolutely everything as it should, especially if there are children or pets at home, Cecotec has a model that has more than enough power. It is the Conga 8290 Immortal Ultra Power Home Genesis, with an endless name but whose price will sound much better to you: 249 euros.

Not only does it boast a suction that no other alternative model has with 7000 Pa of power, at least not at this price, but it also has what is most in demand right now by any type of user: self-emptying base.

This robot with smart navigation and app is perfect if you have pets at home due to its exceptional power and self-emptying base.

Amazon sells it at this price and you can also buy it for 249 euros in the official Cecotec store. In both cases shipping is free, so it is a matter of preference which of the two you prefer.

The sale continues during these days after Black Friday and before Cyber ​​Monday, which will be the last opportunity to hunt for some especially striking bargains like this one.

That said, it cannot be taken for granted that the sale will last until Monday itself, since for days many offers that have lasted the entire Black Friday week have been running out.

It cleans itself and also scrubs: it is the ultimate comfort

Until very recently there were not too many robot vacuum cleaners with a self-emptying base, and those that did exist were very expensive, but that has changed a lot, as we can see in this offer.

The suction base is much more comfortable because directly you can forget to clean the tank for weeksalthough this also depends not only on the amount of dirt that accumulates on the floor of the house but also on the type of remains there are.

If you have cats, for example, a robot is very useful for vacuuming up the sand they leave outside the litter box, but obviously you won’t want to leave it stored in the base for too many days for pure hygiene.

In addition to vacuuming, it also mops, since it has a dry and wet mop and it is one of the functions that makes you forget the mop as well.

