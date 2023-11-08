We once again receive an interesting message related to one of the most prominent games on the mobile market. In this case we are talking about Pokémon GO.

It is not the first time that Pokémon GO fans surprise us by showing really curious aspects, in this case focused on the use of an aspect of real importance in the title, the berriesspecifically the Pinia Berries, which will allow us to get double the candies provided by capturing a wild Pokémon.

Taking into account that sometimes it can be really curious to get all the candy necessary to complete the evolution of a species or improve it as much as we want, It is very important to pay attention to events where the candy bonus per capture is increasedand in which The effect of Pinia berries is also increased by doubling a larger number. On this occasion, Reddit user ericeastcoast managed to get 46 Ralts candies in a single capture.

Without a doubt, the final capture he obtained is surprising. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

Don’t forget to use your pinap berries!

