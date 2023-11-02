Karlos Arguiñano shows how easy it is to make a baked fish recipe with the simplest and most natural ingredients, and in the shortest time possible.

Ingredients for 4 people

4 serving roosters (clean) 3 potatoes 2 chives 2 green peppers 2 cloves of garlic 100 ml. of white wineExtra virgin olive oilSaltParsley Ingredients Baked rooster | antenna3.com

Elaboration

Peel and slice the potatoes. Add them to the oven tray. Also add the julienned chives, peppers and garlic cloves. Add a glass of white wine and a pinch of salt. Mix and put the tray in the oven for 30 minutes at 200º.

Add a glass of white wine and a pinch of salt | antenna3.com

Take the tray out of the oven and place the roosters on top, seasoned with a splash of oil. Put it back in the oven for 5 minutes at 230º.

Put it back in the oven | antenna3.com

Prepare the vinaigrette: place vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, mustard, dried garlic and some chopped pistachios in a jar with a lid. Close the lid and shake to mix everything. It serves.