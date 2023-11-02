The festival of Halloween It’s the perfect time to play out horror stories, both new and old glories that have been buried in the sands of time. On this occasion we rescue one of the best psychological horror video games: The Evil Within, which was recently given away along with its sequel on the Epic Games Store.

I’m sure many of you have played. Some for the first time during these days and others at some point since its launch in 2014. In any case, you have surely noticed that it has a certain touch or feel to Spain: from the city to the very name of the protagonist, Sebastián Castellanos.

There is a totally justified (and quite obvious) reason for this: The Evil Within It was originally set in Spain. Your Creator, Shinji Mikamiconfirmed it a few days before its launch:

The game was originally set in Spain, so many characters retain Hispanic names and many of the settings (a graphic documentation trip was made to Spain) as well as other influences, remained in the final product.

We are not only referring to elements such as the city or the towns of the first chapters, but also to the protagonist’s own name. At first he was Sebastián, but it was finally decided to eliminate the accent. And so many more details. So if it reminds you of Spain it is because it was conceived that way.

