If you are a player who is looking for a new proposal, we have good news for you, since it has just been announced that War Hospital will arrive in early 2024 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles.

War like you’ve never seen before

Those responsible for this installment are the Nacon and Brave Lamb Studio teams, who promise an interesting experience in which you will have to supervise the treatment of wounded soldiers.

Now, it has been confirmed that it will be next January 11 when War Hospital premieres and its developers wanted to give a taste of what awaits you, so you better watch its new trailer.

As you could see, War Hospital combines aspects of real-time strategy games and survival games, which will result in a single-player title in which users must make decisions to progress.

It is worth mentioning that the gameplay will be based on the management of a field hospital, while you supervise the treatment and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers during the First World War.

The story will put you in the role of Major Henry Wells, who will be responsible for a British mobile hospital in a fictional city in northern France, where you will have to face the unexpected and do your best to obtain resources to help you in your mission.

War Hospital will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, through Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG, on January 11, 2024.

