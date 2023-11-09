If you want a mini PC to place next to the TV or to be your desktop computer and you prefer to buy one that is quite capable but at a reasonable price, the NiPoGi AM08PRO It is the perfect model and it is also on sale. You can get it for 449.68 euros, with free shipping. We tell you how.

Although the official price of this mini PC is 699 euros, on Amazon this week we can find it for 200 euros less, at 499.65 euros. But, if we also use the code 2LPPNQVN When we place our order, we can get it for 10% less, equivalent to about 50 euros less, which will leave us with an attractive 449.68 euros. This price also includes free shipping in less than a week for Prime users or for those who take advantage of the free trial of the service for one month when placing the order.

It is NiPoGi AK1 It is an interesting mini PC that stands out for its fairly high power compared to what is usual for this type of equipment, as well as its daring design, with a more gaming look than usual and even with superior RGB lighting, all without giving up a quite compact size, 13.29 x 15.61 x 7.2 cm. Of course, it does not come with Windows 11 as standard, although installing it will not cost us too much effort or money.

This model has a powerful processor AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, also of the latest generation, with integrated graphics. This one comes accompanied by 32 GB of RAM and an SSD with enough 512 GB capacity. Since it does not have dedicated graphics, it is not the most suitable device for moving the most demanding titles, but we can use it without problem for games like Fornite or PUBG its 60 to 70 fps.

In addition, it has a selector for performancewith which we can choose between automatic, silent or high-performance modes with just the turn of a dial, thus controlling the power and energy consumption that we want at all times or leaving it to the choice of the device itself.

As far as connectivity is concerned, this device also offers us WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It has two HDMI outputs that allow you to manage up to 3 screens with 4K resolutionand has 4 USB-A 3.0 ports(two front and two rear) and un puerto USB-C in the front part.

