A V12 youngtimer, which is also a VAT car and a porn machine? This Mercedes-Benz CL600 V12 Lorinser occasion has it all.

Well, it’s the weekend again! And then it’s time to surf through Marktplaats and spot the most special occasions. On the eleventh of November it is this crazy car that purveyor to the Royal Household @rachid pointed out to us via our tip line. Keep tipping us all at tips@autoblog.nl if you spot a great used car.

So today a real porn car that is thicker, rarer and faster than an AMG. A Mercedes-Benz CL600 from 2007 with a 5.5 liter Twin-Turbo V12 engine with 517 horsepower and 830 Nm of torque!

Lorinser pimp set

If that’s not enough, it has also been completely pimped with a Lorinser bumper set, side skirts, RSK6 21 inch jets, spoilers and a Lorinser exhaust system that makes the V12 roar better than ever.

It also has plenty of options. Harmon/Kardon sound system, reversing camera, bi-xenon lights and all the luxury you can imagine. The interior is beige leather and the paint color is called Designo Mystic White Paint.

Youngtimer and VAT car

But the best is yet to come. It has only driven 72 thousand kilometers, is from 2007 (so a youngtimer) and is even a VAT car. You’ve never had such a good excuse to put a showpiece like this on your business.

The advertiser will calculate it for you: the sales price is 47,500 including VAT. Entrepreneurs reclaim the VAT and then you have this brutal V12 in your driveway for less than 37,000 euros. Hoppa. And that for a car with a new price of three thousand euros.

This is an import car, because who would order something new like that in the Netherlands, so perhaps a little background research would be wise before you purchase this pearly Mercedes-Benz CL600 used car.

This article This porn box is ideal for the office first appeared on Ruetir.