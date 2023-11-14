We have good news for all those who are looking for an interesting adventure on their PlayStation or Switch console, as it has just been confirmed that Planet of Lana will arrive on Sony and Nintendo platforms next year.

The game is available on Xbox Game Pass

As you may remember, this game was created by Wishfully Studios and Thunderful Publishing, who originally released it for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in May of this year.

Now, the developers have just confirmed that the title will no longer be a console exclusive for Xbox and will arrive in 2024 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Here you can see the trailer for these versions:

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Planet of Lana to Switch and PlayStation in Spring 2024. We want to share our game with as many people as possible, so this is something we’re really excited about. Thank you to all the fans who helped make Planet of Lana was a hit on PC and consoles, and thank you to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation communities for your patience. I promise we will do everything we can to make it worth the wait!” said Wishfully director Adam Stjarnljus. in a press release.

As you could see, Planet of Lana is an interesting story in which a young woman and her friend begin a journey in a colorful world with strange beings. The game is a cinematic science fiction adventure full of puzzles in an area where nature coexisted in harmony with humans, but which became a place full of dangers.

It is worth mentioning that the proposal offers unique gameplay based on cooperation, plot twists and the option to advance stealthily to discover an epic story that you cannot miss.

Planet of Lana is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC, via Steam; and will arrive on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles in spring 2024.

