News from Nippon Ichi Software perhaps for Nintendo Switch

According to what was shared, this Nippon Ichi Software will announce a strategy game November 20th at 22:00 JST / 14:00 Spanish peninsular time / more schedules here on YouTube, but the link is now private. The track is a thumbnail and metadata mentions a 2:19 min video with tags “strategy video game” and “video game culture.” We will have to see if it is announced for Switch.

You already know that he is celebrating its 30th anniversary with an official website. In it, they show four games that celebrate this birthdayof which only Hayarigami 1-2-3 Pack is known, a collection of horror visual novels coming to Nintendo Switch in Japan later this month.

For now the other three games are unknown, so we will have to be attentive. Meanwhile, you can visit the official website here.

