Lovers of running and, in general, sports are in luck. Amazon has just reduced the Polar Pacer by 52% for Black Friday. A unique opportunity to get this complete sports smartwatch, which has all the functions you need to record your activities.

Polar is one of the best-known brands in the sports field. Their GPS watches are always synonymous with reliability and quality.

Weighing 40 grams and with a design that is as elegant as it is sporty, it becomes the perfect complement for any athlete. Both within the sporting field and for our daily lives. We tell you some of its main characteristics.

A watch for the whole day

In addition to providing us with all kinds of metrics during the race, this Polar Pace is also perfect to wear when we are not training. The reason is that it offers us a record of activity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Staying active has never been so simple. With your activity record, we will always have control of our movements, as well as the steps we have taken.

With its Sleep Plus Stages functionality, we will be able to enjoy all the information related to the quality of our sleep. Thanks to this feature, we will be able to know the number of hours we sleep and their quality. In addition, it also offers us weekly and monthly metrics that can indicate the trends we have.

Crystal clear screen

When we do sports, we do not always have the best visibility conditions. Therefore, it is important that the screen of the device that we use to measure our activity has the quality we need to be useful in all circumstances. This Polar Pacer has a color reflective screen, completely optimized for situations in which there is not much light and we need to continue having access to our data.

In addition, the improvement they have made to the screen compared to previous models does not cause a decrease in the battery. In fact, its MIP technology offers up to 10 times more battery efficiency. In total, its autonomy offers us up to 7 days of duration on a single charge and 35 hours of training with GPS activated. We can do any type of training or race, our watch will always have energy to accompany us in any challenge we want to face.

Finally, the new design with which the development of the GPS has been carried out makes it one of the most precise sensors on the market. Recording every turn we make to offer us reliable and adapted metrics.

Remember that only during Black Friday will we be able to buy it with a discount of more than 50%.