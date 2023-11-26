The walks with Pokémon GO are always pleasant, but this user’s is on another level with the amount of shiny he has achieved.

Pokémon GO will make you have an incredible time.

Over the years, the Pokémon franchise has become one of the most well-known, beloved, and reputed franchises in the entire world. Since its beginnings in 1996, it has gained a large number of followers, thus making its community really broad and even capable of building and creating true wonders. Today we do not bring you that, but rather you are going to see the most profitable ride in Pokémon GO: 12 shiny achieved.

Yes, you read correctly, Pokémon GO is the mobile game that uses the augmented reality of your phone to offer you a fun and different experience from what you are used to. In fact, it is already the game with the most Pokémon, so if you want to complete the collection you are going to have to work hard, oh, and also make long walks to get everyone. Although we doubt that it will ever be more profitable than the one you can see below.

A Pokémon GO player gets 12 shiny in a single walk

The person responsible for this feat was Reddit user Content_Record5919. He has been in charge of sharing with the entire community the summary of his trip, which leaves nothing more and nothing less than 12 Pokémon highly sought after by people. Yes, the shiny ones, you already know that they are really difficult to get and they stand out for their incredible change in color with respect to their normal form. Without further ado, enjoy the incredible collection you have achieved.

As you can see in the image above, the result has been truly impressive. Nothing more and nothing less than twelve shiny Pokémon, yes already it’s hard to find one, imagine completing a single ride with this incredible amount. As was logical, the community has also been left speechless, the post has more than 3,400 positive votes and the comments reveal people’s excitement about this collection.

Pokémon GO continues updating over time, something that gives players much more fun. Not only with the implementation of new Pokémon, but also with a multitude of events that make the games much more fun and enjoyable. If you haven’t given it a chance yet, you always have time to enter the world of augmented reality thanks to this fun title.

There are people who even return to church after many years and get a pleasant surprise, a shiny legendary Pokémon. We don’t want to say anything, but if you are new to the game maybe they will bless you in the same way.

