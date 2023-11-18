If you are a lover of tattoos and Pokémon, this news is made for you, enjoy what you are going to see below.

Rayquaza is one of the legendary Pokémon.

The Pokémon franchise is one of the best known in the world, which is why it also has one of the largest and most loyal communities you can find. In this case we are not going to talk to you about fusions between Pokémon or paintings that may have been created, rather you are going to see a Rayquaza tattoo that a follower has gotten. Really wonderful because it runs all over your arm, the result will surprise you.

Rayquaza is a legendary Pokémon that was introduced in the third generation, since then it has managed to reach the hearts of many people, giving rise to things as brutal as the tattoo you are going to see below. If you were thinking about showing your love for the franchise by getting a tattoo, maybe you can get a little idea from here, but you know, don’t copy, that’s ugly.

Rayquaza takes over this follower’s arm

The person responsible for carrying this work of art on his body is Reddit user DoctorMcCoy1701. In the images that we are going to leave you just below these lines you will be able to see in detail how well done this tattoo is. As we have told you before, The drawing runs from his forearm to his shoulder, thus making Rayquaza snake around the user’s entire arm. A magnificent design.

My Rayquaza tattoo

byu/DoctorMcCoy1701 inpokemon

As you can see in the photo, the result has been great, the legendary Pokémon covers practically the entire arm of the user. As we told you, Pokémon is a great source of inspiration for many people, so users are willing to do anything to show their love for the franchise, you already know that this is not the only thing about it, but the creations They are practically infinite.

Pokémon has an animated series, movies and video games. Furthermore, such is the expectation that the famous Pokémon GO mobile game has become the title that has the most creatures in its collection. A more than impressive milestone considering the large number of Pokémon in the franchise’s games. If you are a follower of this, you should be happy, because Everything seems to indicate that this love for the saga will continue for many years.

