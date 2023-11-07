Get the POCO M5 for much less than the recommended price thanks to this Amazon offer.

The POCO M5 has a 5,000 mAh battery and 18 watt fast charging

When it comes to renewing their mobile phone, not everyone looks for a mid-range or high-end one, especially if it is for basic use, where storage space, the processor and the cameras take a backseat. If this is your case, then you have to take a look at this smartphone that It has a big discount on Amazonand it is none other than the POCO M5.

The POCO M5 has a recommended price of 189.99 euros (4 + 64 GB) on the Xiaomi website, but you can get it for only 109.99 euros on Amazon. This represents a 42% discount. Therefore, you save 80 euros. It is worth mentioning that, although this smartphone was launched in September 2022, it is still worth it, especially if you buy it on sale.

Get the POCO M5 42% cheaper than the recommended price on Amazon

This smartphone, which has a rating of 4.1 stars out of 5 on Amazon, has a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB Expandable storage using a microSD card. This is more than enough to offer good performance, even if you have multiple applications open. Now, it is not designed for gaming, although it can play games that are not very demanding.

In the photographic section, the POCO M5 does not disappoint. It has a quad rear camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor. This sensor is accompanied by two other 2-megapixel sensors. With this combination, you will be able to capture all types of scenes with good quality and level of detail. The front camera is 5 megapixels.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that this mobile comes with MIUI 13 for POCO (based on Android 12), but it can be updated to MIUI 14 for POCO (based on Android 13). By the way, the POCO customization layer It is very intuitive and you get used to it quickly.

As you can see, the POCO M5 is a very complete smartphone that now has a very tempting price thanks to this Amazon offer. So now you know, if you are looking for a cheap mobile phone, here is one that is not bad at all. Besides, it has never been so cheap. At the time of writing these units are available in green, black and yellow, but this may change at any time.

