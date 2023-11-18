Pokémon joins a new collaboration with Tiffany & Co. This time they bring an impressive Pikachu pendant.

Pikachu shines even more thanks to this new pendant.

Join the conversation

You already know the Pokémon franchise, it is one of the best known in the world and in fact, if you ask anyone about Charmander or Charizard they will surely know what you mean. Although the star Pokémon is none other than Pikachu, it is the most loved by millions of people and has even been the protagonist of many creations, like this Halloween one. This time he has teamed up with Tiffany & Co to offer a pendant that will leave you speechless. Of course, the price will also leave you impressed, since It’s worth almost $30,000.

This adorable electric Pokémon is not the only collaboration it makes, in fact, it has a Van Gogh-style card that has caused more than one problem in the museum, which is why it had to be removed. However, this collection is a little different, since we are talking about jewelry. The pendant that we will show you a little further down is 18 karat gold and even has some inlays of diamonds. A unique combination.

Pikachu transforms into a valuable pendant

The news comes from the official highsnobiety Instagram. Just below these lines I will leave you the photos so you can see the impressive result of this new jewelry. Also, you have to know that Pikachu does not It is the only Pokémon that will receive this treatment. There will also be sterling silver pendants that will represent Mew, Charmander, Squirtle, Cubone or Jigglypuff, unlike the gold Pikachu one, these will cost $1,290.

As you have seen, The pieces are truly spectacular., although also really expensive. Especially the Pikachu pendant which, as we have told you, has a price of $29,000. Without a doubt we are talking about objects that are not suitable for everyone, but anyone who can afford it and is a staunch fan of this franchise will be delighted to have such an exclusive piece in their collection.

Meanwhile, the most mundane people will continue to settle for movies, series or video games, like the latest Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, which is already preparing the content of its second DLC. So don’t miss any details because we will bring you everything you need to know. Furthermore, the game is not only cheaper, but also gives you many more hours of funyou win completely.

Join the conversation