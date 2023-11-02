Although the consoles have quickened the pace in terms of releases and prices, playing on PC is still a totally different experience and, for many users, much more complete, especially due to the possibility of using a keyboard and mouse, but also because being able to easily install mods and manipulate games to a certain extent.

That said, the Gaming PCs are usually much more expensive than a console, but not so much anymore, and there are brands that have been lowering their prices little by little in recent years. One of them is Lenovo, which now sells a very powerful gaming computer on Amazon and for only 719 euros, quite a bargain.

For example, it boasts a dedicated graphics card Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 de 12GBnothing more and nothing less, more than enough to be able to play current Tripe A games on Ultra, such as Starfield.

With that, it can be said that the price it has right now on Amazon is more than competitive, but the thing doesn’t end there: it also has storage 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM and a high-performance Intel Core i5 processor.

Thus, it completes a set of features that is not bad at all, especially for its price. Obviously there are other PCs with Intel Core i7 or Ryzen 7 that are more powerful, but they also far exceed the price of 1,000 euros.

The only drawback that can be found is that it comes without an operating system, although fortunately you can install Windows 11 on your own very quickly with just a pendrive.

The good thing about desktop PCs is that you can later update their components to add more RAM memory modules or even replace parts such as the fan or the processor, as long as you use one compatible with your motherboard and power supply, something to keep in mind.

This is the reason why PC gamers continue to prefer a conventional PC over a gaming laptop, which exists and is very cheap, but in the first place they do not offer the future versatility of a desktop and they also have an important additional problem, and It’s that they don’t cool their components the same way.

The fact that Amazon sells it directly is a guarantee that shipping is free, fast, and in addition, if you have any problems afterwards, you will almost certainly end up getting your money back, whether you have a Prime account or not.

If you also have it, all the better, because your purchase will arrive much faster, in terms that in many cases do not even reach 24 hours.

