Every year on November 11 there are countless opportunities to get a cheaper mobile phone, especially from Chinese brands, and there is one that usually goes out of its way on Singles’ Day on AliExpress: OnePlus, which always has several phones between those who sweep this day.

Right now there is one that has absolutely all the credentials to make them, the OnePlus Nord 3, with a more than considerable discount also on the edition that has 16GB of RAM. On Amazon it costs almost 500 euros, but on AliExpress it costs only 369 euros by applying the code AEES50.

Of course, you must hurry because These 11/11 coupons usually have very limited usesso speed matters if you want to get it at the price we mentioned, but even if you were not able to redeem said code, it would be 429 euros, still well below other stores.

We are talking about a very top mobile phone in practically everything, in which the user experience is far above other brands, and it is that OxygenOS is a particularly light and careful version of Android, perhaps close to the Android used by the Google Pixel.

In addition, OnePlus is one of the brands that has the greatest commitment to operating system updates, so we can expect to receive new versions of Android quickly and a fairly long life cycle.

Dimensity 9000 is a good processor, without a doubt, but thanks to OnePlus software it can be said that it performs even above its level, without unwanted overheating as happens with many other manufacturers and also with up to two days of battery life without too many problems .

With a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 80W fast charging and an excellent camera, it has everything that can and should be asked of a mid-range, even with high-end flashes in some aspects, but at a truly affordable price.

To top, The offer on the OnePlus Nord 3 comes from AliExpres Plaza, that is, it is a product that is sold in Spain and shipped from Spainso in five days or less you will have your purchase at home, with the three-year warranty established by law and all the facilities.

