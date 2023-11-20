Amazon has gone all out with the warm-up for Black Friday, which although it is Friday the 24th has already been going on for several days in this store, with tens of thousands of products reaching the lowest historical price they have ever had, among They have several high-end mobile phones.

One of those that has dropped so much that it has turned all the sales upside down is the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, which is still a very powerful mobile phone and which now costs only 295 euros in green and black, an absolute record price and almost a gift if you look at everything it can do.

For example, you have AMOLED screen at 120 Hz, but it also has a Snapdragon 888 processor that can handle absolutely any Android app or game at full speed and without slowdowns.

These are all the details and features of the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus’ high-end mobile phone that has a 120 Hz refreshment QHD+ screen, as well as a triple camera system with telephoto…

Although it already has a couple of successors within the OnePlus catalog, for the price it has right now it is an ideal mobile if you want one that works fast but is not expensive, because it is not expensive at all and, as we saw in its analysis, it is a real cannon in many aspects.

Fast charging is also ultra-fast, at 65W of power and with charger included in the box. The latter is appreciated in a context in which many manufacturers have stopped including it, which forces you to spend 20 or 30 euros on a charger capable of squeezing out all its charging speed.

As the name suggests, it has 5G and also WiFi 6, as well as an outstanding camera both day and night.

If you come from a mobile phone worth less than 300 euros that you bought several years ago, you will notice a fairly large qualitative leap in performance, photography and software, since the Android edition that OnePlus uses – OxygenOS – is one of the best squeeze out the possibilities of the operating system.

To make matters worse, if the possibility of buying the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G for only 295 euros was not attractive enough, there is more: shipping is free and fast, so if you order now you can have it at home in just 24 hours or less , especially if you have a Prime account.

If you don’t have it, you always have the option of signing up for a free trial month with no commitment to stay, which you can cancel at any time during the first 30 days.

