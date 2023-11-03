We already know that specifications are not everything and that a 200 megapixel camera does not have to be better than a 12 megapixel one. However, having 24 GB of RAM and the best processor on the market can’t hurt anyone.

And even less so if it is at the price of other phones with an older processor, less RAM and a worse camera. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is already less than 700 euros in its top version with 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro con hasta 24 GB RAM

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is the latest and most powerful smartphone from the Chinese OnePlus. This new version incorporates the best of the best available on the market starting with its 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with 1240×2772 resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Of course, it supports HDR10 + with a very high maximum brightness and Corning protection Gorilla Glass 5.

However, as we have already mentioned, where this phone stands out the most is in its guts, since the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro incorporates a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor manufactured in 4 nanometers, along with up to 24 GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of storage .

The design is nothing special, but it is very comfortable in the hand and it is all screen. It is made of a mixture of plastic and metal and, although beautiful and eye-catching, the mobile is clearly oriented towards maximum utility.

As for the camera, it enjoys the quality provided by the famous 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor along with the other two cameras, also Sony, wide angle and macro. The selfie camera is not bad either with a good 16 MP Samsung sensor.

ComputerHoy.com and Telegram

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Follow us on Telegram

In short, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is what OnePlus has always been since its first phones: top specifications, good materials, cameras and software at the most reasonable price possible. This one has it all, but costs a little less than other high-end ones.

That you need 24 GB of RAM is unlikely, but the 8GB or 12 GB RAM version will also be cheaper and will perform just as well. There are few drawbacks to this terminal now that its price has begun to drop substantially.

Take advantage of this offer and get the best possible hardware for less than 700 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here