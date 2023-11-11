The 11th of the 11th is already in full swing, and AliExpress has already announced all the products that will drop in price on their big day of sales, whose purchases you can already advance by adding them to the cart and even applying some quite large discount codes.

One of the devices that has everything to sweep this Singles Day, which is how AliExpress offers are known, is the Google Pixel 8, one of the best Android phones of 2023 with a lot of difference and that drops to only 699 euros.

Besides, With the code ES100 you can reduce it by 100 euros more to leave it at 599 eurosalthough it must be clarified that this discount coupon for the 11th of the 11th is temporary and has a limited number of uses, so it is better that you be ready at 09:00 in the morning of the 11th to process the payment and redeem it.

If you don’t arrive on time, the 699 euros that it costs without a code involved are still a more competitive price than the one this same mobile has on Amazon, which is 799 euros.

You can also try some of the other codes that AliExpress has activated and that may still be active at this time:

ES15: EUR 15 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 100 ES30: EUR 30 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 200 ES50: EUR 50 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 300 ES100: EUR 100 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 500 D11ES08: EUR 8 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 50 D11ES40: EUR 40 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 250

With a Tensor G2 processor, OLED screen and other details, this mobile has everything to be one of the top devices of the moment, although the most cutting-edge thing it has is Android just as Google wants it to be.

The version of the Pixel operating system is without a doubt the cleanest, purest and most fluid on the marketand that is noticeable at first, but it also guarantees the arrival of quick updates when they are available, and according to Google for seven years.

Delivery in just five days

This product comes from AliExpress Plaza, that is, it is already in a warehouse in Spain, so as confirmed by the store, the shipment will be delivered in approximately five working days.

It’s not bad at all, especially if you get this phone 200 euros cheaper than on Amazon.

