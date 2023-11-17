It is one of the most fascinating and compelling pop culture phenomena of the last decade. The comic ‘Scott Pilgrim’, originally published between 2004 and 2010 in six volumes, written and scripted by Bryan Lee O’Malley, sand became a small independent publishing success and it caught the attention of filmmaker Edgar Wright, who adapted it with his very peculiar visual style.

The resulting film, ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’, was an aesthetic miracle but failed at the box office, despite its extraordinary and attractive cast and was accompanied by such stimulating artifacts as the incredible Ubisoft video game ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game’. Almost immediately, the film and comic became a wonderful cult artifact, and despite its failure, Netflix recovered it with ‘Scott Pilgrim from El Salto‘, a proposal that represents a mixture of comic and film.

O’Malley himself acts as screenwriter and producer, readapting his own comic, instead of focusing on the film (which was already a very faithful adaptation). To do this, he has the help of the Science SARU studio (directed by Masaaki Yuasa -‘Devilman Crybaby’-). However, the series also reconnects with the film, featuring voices of almost all of the film’s actors in their original roles: Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowersbut also Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman or Mae Whitman.

The result is an absolutely fast-paced series, with magnificent use of rhythm and color, which recovers the heritage of comic book language, but also the personality of Edgar Wright and his interpretation of the printed version. Fully exploiting the possibilities of animated language in a captivating crossroads, Netflix offers a unique experiment here. One that only makes sense when we talk about the great Scott Pilgrim.

