Today a new and interesting compilation has been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news focused on Shigeru Miyamoto, a key player in the company.

Statement by Shigeru Miyamoto

Specifically, we have a clarification on a quote from Miyamoto about games being delayed. In fact, we recently received information that the industry supports this vision, but it turns out that the creative’s words were not exactly as believed.

Today this has been confirmed:

Miyamoto did not utter that phrase, according to an extensive investigation by Critical Hit. The quote dates back to Siobhan Beeman, project manager at Origin from 1989 to 1992. Beeman confirmed the authenticity of the phrase at a GDC panel in 1996. The original quote appears to be Origin’s studio motto: “A game is late only until it is released, but it sucks forever.”

