It’s here. The stores have officially started Black Friday, so in addition to the offers that we have been finding during these days, we now have a greater variety of purchasing options to take advantage of the discounts. If there is something that the week has stood out for, it is the great discounts on the prices of high-end phones, so it is a good time to review which are the best offers.

Google Pixel 8 Pro





Amazon had a surprise in store for followers of Google and its devices, since, in addition to the discounts we have seen this week, we now have the Google Pixel 8 Pro reduced by 100 euros by adding a coupon in the store, so that it remains for 999 euros. It is also available at MediaMarkt for 1,049 euros when you add it to the basket and the store sends you a Chromecast 4K as a gift. shopping basket and with a Chromecast 4K de regalo.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best current phones. It integrates a 6.7-inch Super Actua Display OLED screen and comes equipped with the soc Google Tensor G3 and the Titan M2 security chip. Dispose of 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage30W fast charging, WiFi 7 and a rear camera module that highlights its 50 MP main sensor and its 30x Super Res Zoom.

Google Pixel 8 Pro – Unlocked Android Smartphone with telephoto lens, 24-hour battery life and Super Actua screen – Obsidian, 128GB

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra





An offer that we have already seen during the rest of the week on Amazon and that MediaMarkt wanted to match is the one that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, one of the most interesting high-end phones on the market. Its official price is 1,409 euros, but with the store’s current discount it remains at 999 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and offers adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz. It integrates the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with the Adreno 740 GPU and has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Its battery supports 45W fast charging, it has WiFi 6E and it comes with a rear camera module in which its 200 MP main sensor stands out.

iPhone 15





If you are looking for a good Apple phone, the recent iPhone 15 You didn’t want to miss out on the Black Friday discounts. Amazon currently has it at a price of 919 euros with availability in all its colors; a good price that officially starts at 959 euros, so the savings is 40 euros.

The iPhone 15 belongs to the latest generation of those from Cupertino, and this model is the most classic. It integrates a 6.1-inch OLED screen and comes equipped with the chip A16 Bionic. It has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, its operating system is the most recent, iOS 17has Dynamic Island, accident detection and a rear module with a 48 MP main sensor.

Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) – Negro

Google Pixel 8





The winner of the 2023 Xataka Awards has also dropped in price. He Google Pixel 8 We have been able to find it cheaper in recent days, and on Amazon it currently has a discount to which we can add a coupon, so that it has gone from the official price of 859 euros to 739 euros.

The Google Pixel 8 comes with a 6.2-inch Actua Display OLED and has the Google Tensor G3 processor and the Titan M2 security chip, just like its Ultra model. Dispose of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storagefast charging at 27W, WiFi 7 and a camera module with a 50 MP main sensor.

Google Pixel 8 – Unlocked Android Smartphone with Advanced Pixel Camera, 24-Hour Battery Life and Powerful Security Features – Obsidian, 256GB

iPhone 14





On the other hand, if you are not looking for the latest from Apple, but you are looking for a good phone, the iPhone 14 We can also find it on sale on Black Friday. During the last few months it has been progressively lowering in price; specifically from 889 euros (September 13) to the current 759 euros.

The iPhone 14 is a good Cupertino phone that continues to offer very good features and specifications today. It integrates a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, comes equipped with the chip Apple A15 and has both 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Its operating system is iOS 16, but it can be updated to the most recent version. It has 18W fast charging, WiFi 6 and comes with a camera module with a 12 MP main sensor.

Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) – Azul

Xiaomi 13





Xiaomi continues to wage war in the high-end of phones, and the Xiaomi 13 It is, currently, a very good purchase option. Not only because of what it offers, that too, but because now we have it at a reduced price at MediaMarkt. Its official price is 999.90 euros, but with the store’s current discount it can be found for 699 euros. In addition, it includes a 67W charger.

The Xiaomi 13 integrates a 6.36-inch OLED screen and offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Supports 67W wireless charging and 50W wirelesscomes with WiFi 6E and its rear camera module has a 50 MP main sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S23





If we have already talked about the Ultra version, now it’s time to talk about the standard one. He Samsung Galaxy S23 It can also be found on sale during Black Friday, and at a very interesting price. Its official price is 1,019 euros, but today we have it cheaper, since with the MediaMarkt discount it remains at 696 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 not only stands out for its current price, but for everything it offers. It comes equipped with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and offers a refresh rate of 48 to 120 Hz. Inside, we have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and it has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Its battery supports 25W charging (charger not included), it has WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos stereo sound, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on screen and a camera module with a 50 MP main sensor.

SAMSUNG Smartphone Galaxy S23

iPhone 13





Going back to the Apple brand, the iPhone 13 It is currently one of the phones with the best quality-price ratio from Cupertino. During the last few weeks we have found it with various prices, the official one (although it is no longer available in the Apple store) being 739 euros and the current one being 645 euros.

The iPhone 13 is a good phone if what we are looking for is a cheap Apple model. It integrates a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen and comes equipped with the A15 Bionic chip. This is one of the most interesting points, since it is the same one that we find in the iPhone 14. In addition, it has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, 20W fast charging, 7.5W wireless and 15W MagSafecan be updated to iOS 17, comes with WiFi 6 and its main sensor is 12 MP.

Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) – in Midnight

OnePlus 11





These days a phone has stood out above many others due to its great discount. We talk about OnePlus 11, a good model whose official price starts at 849 euros, but we have been seeing it for a few weeks for approximately 775.83 euros. With all this, Black Friday is a good event to have at home cheaper, since with Amazon’s offer it costs 512.99 euros.

The OnePlus 11 has a reasonable price for everything it offers. It integrates a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen and offers a refresh rate of 1-120 Hz. It comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and, in this case, has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Its fast charge is an excellent 100Whas WiFi 6E, Alert Slider and a 50 MP main sensor.

realme GT2





If what you are looking for is something cheap, but still a high-end phone, the realme GT2 It is one of the best phones in its current price range. Without an offer it is not an expensive phone for everything it offers, but starting from an official price of 599.99 euros it is now much more affordable with the discount that Amazon currently has, since it leaves it for only 389.99 euros.

The realme GT2 has very good features and specifications for its current price. Its AMOLED screen is 6.62 inches and offers an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch refresh rate of 1,000 Hz. Inside, we have the Snapdragon 888 processor and it has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Its battery supports 65W fast charging, it has WiFi 6E and it comes equipped with a 50 MP SONY IMX766 OIS main sensor.

realme GT2 5G Unlocked Smartphone, 120 Hz AMOLED Screen, Snapdragon 888 5G, Paper-Inspired Design, Large 5000 mAh Battery, 65 W SuperDart Charging, Dual SIM, 12+256 GB, Black Steel

