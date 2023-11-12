Buying technology in November is always or almost always cheaper, and two very important sales dates are linked together: first, the so-called Singles’ Day, which precedes Black Friday by a few days, which is the one that everyone knows even if they don’t. It has to be the one that gives the best prices.

If you are going to buy things that are cheaper in China, the 11th of the 11th is the day, and if what you are looking for is a computer that is powerful and cheap, there is bingo in this year’s sales, since AliExpress sells a Mini PC really top for about 300 euros, with shipping included, which is quite expensive, but also using the discount code.

It must be clarified that this code is temporary and has limited uses, so you have to hurry to apply it if you don’t want it to run out, although if you do, the price of 350 euros is still very, very good for the features that this has. Mini PC.

It is a bargain for several reasons, and to begin with it is on sale on Amazon for more than 500 euros, so the difference is quite considerable, especially if we take into account the sales conditions that AliExpress now has.

The product we mention is delivered, according to the seller, in about nine working days, so if you are not in too much of a hurry it is well worth the wait if you end up saving almost 250 euros.

It is a computer that has practically everything to work and even play, although what it does not have is a dedicated graphics card, which no Mini PC has because that would shoot up the price to practically double.

Nevertheless, They are 32GB of RAM and an AMD Ryzen 7 processor accompanied by SSDso it is clear that it has everything you need for Windows 11 to fly in absolutely any task, and this is the operating system that comes preinstalled.

That it comes with Windows 11 is important because most cheap laptops already come without an operating system, something that forces you to take the time and trouble to install it yourself, an advantage for these miniature computers.

The bad news is that, logically, you are going to have to connect all the peripherals, mainly a monitor, keyboard and mouse, since despite its size it is still a desktop computer.

