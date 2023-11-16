There are many comforts that have to be left behind when we travel. At home we have our bed, our coffee maker or our closet. The suitcases are thin, heavy and expensive to carry. Wash our clothes while we travel It was a big problem, until now.

Have you ever dreamed of having your clothes clean in the middle of nature? This portable mini washing machine It is available in versions from 9 liters in capacity and is suitable for camping, for the increasingly popular trips in a motorhome or camper van or to save space on our trips.

It is one of these inventions that we find in shopping applications like Temu and they surprise by providing a solution to a basic need when traveling. For a price between 22 and 35 euros you can wash around a kilo of clothesaccording to user comments.

We talked about the possibility of having a washing machine in a motorhome, but also of carrying it in your hand luggage. Think about it: Being able to wash can mean fewer clothes in your suitcase, which can reduce the price of your trip or leave room for you to fill it with memories.

What if you have a camper van or travel on a boat? It is an essential luxury. You will no longer need to stop at laundromats, it will be enough for you to have electricity and water to be able to wash your clothes during the trip, no matter how far you are from civilization.

How does this mini folding washing machine work and what is it for?

However, this is not a conventional washing machine nor is it an appliance suitable for a full batch or daily use. We are talking about an emergency gadget that can be very useful for specific moments when traveling.

It is especially used to wash underwear or socks and even children’s clothes and its operation is very simple: You only need water, detergent and, yes, a 220V-240V electrical outlet.

The mini folding washing machine for caravans has a tube-shaped drain system that allows the remaining washing liquid to be disposed of with the dirt. Its cycles for 15 minutes. For convenience when transporting it or storing it in your suitcase, motorhome, camper van or boat, The mini washing machine is foldable, so it actually takes up almost no space..

Its operation is simple, you just have to fill the drum with water, add the necessary cleaning products such as detergent or fabric softener.connect the mini washing machine to the power and use the buttons on its front panel to start the wash cycle.

So the foldable mini washing machine for travel It joins the increasingly extensive catalog of inventions for comfort when traveling, this time, saving an issue as essential as the hygiene of our clothes.