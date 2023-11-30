Traveling is an exciting adventure that begins before you even reach your destination. In the modern era, finding cheap flights has become an indispensable skill for budget travel lovers. Navigating flight options, finding irresistible deals and taking advantage of savings strategies has become an art in itself.

In recent years, one of the most visited destinations by Mexicans is the neighboring country, the United States. Although entering by land is a great option, some people prefer to shorten the time by air.

Currently there are two Mexican airlines that offer several economic options so you can visit different cities in the American country, Volaris and Viva Aerobus. These airlines have been characterized by having different promotions throughout the year, offering their customers affordable prices.

Next, We present a comparison between both airlines, with the price of each flight, traveling from Guadalajara to Los Angeles in the month of January.

SPECIAL / VivaAerobus

SPECIAL / Volaris

It should be taken into account that the season of the year in which you decide to travel and the time in advance with which you buy your tickets will depend on the total price of the flight.

