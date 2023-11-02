If you ever happen to be a victim of a horror movie, you should be clear that remaining silent is one of the best ways to avoid falling into the killer’s clutches. You don’t want to stumble at the wrong time or scream at the first scare, but that rule has never been followed as strictly as in A Quiet Place.

John Krasinski’s film became one of the most impressive of all of 2018 and the most successful of that year, as it managed to raise the not inconsiderable amount of 340 million dollars worldwide. Platinum Dunes, Michael Bay’s production company, was the one that hosted a project that has Emily Blunt and the director himself as its main stars.

The plot places us in an apocalyptic context, as humanity has been decimated by mysterious creatures very sensitive to sound. They are very fast predators that, despite being blind, are capable of finishing off their prey in an instant. In this context, a family that fights to see the sun rise another day must survive.

In order to resist the attacks of the sinister beings, the group manages to create a perfectly structured system by which they avoid generating any type of noise. They step on sand, They walk barefoot and communicate in whispers or with sign language to be as cautious as possible. However, giving birth to one child and raising several more can be deadly when you don’t want to be heard.

You can take advantage to enjoy A peaceful place on Netflix, since there are only a few days left until it disappears from the catalog. It will do it next November 6 and you only need 91 minutes of free time for it to terrify you.

Those of you who do not have a Netflix subscription can choose to rent the movie on Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten TV, Google Play, Apple TV+ and Chili for 3.99 euros.

On the other hand, if you are one of those who you prefer to buy it, you have it available on Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Rakuten TV, you can purchase it for 5.99 euros. At Chili you can get it for 7.99 euros.

