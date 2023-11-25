If you have learned anything with Marvel, it is that the rules of the multiverse are there to be followed, not for a player to completely break them.

Spider-Man faces his future sooner than expected.

If you’ve ever wondered how to screw up Spider-Man’s life, this player has given you the answer thanks to an image. On this occasion, during a mission in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 where Peter Parker is still young, this user has decided to skip a little the limits of the mission and the multiverse to do something I shouldn’t have done. Yes, as you read in the headline… she has visited Aunt May’s grave, giving Peter the spoiler of her life.

The new PlayStation game offers great moments and bugs that the community really liked, such as the one that allows you to enjoy the city while controlling Venon, although that has already been corrected, unfortunately for many. And on this occasion, this player has taken advantage of those opportunities to get a somewhat funny and sad photo at the same timesince young Peter Parker seems to have no idea what is happening in that situation.

This player destroys Spider-Man’s life

The person responsible for this macabre but hilarious image was Reddit user RebelOrion. In the image that we will show you just below these lines you will be able to see the malevolent act that this player has carried out. Even he has defined himself as a bad person after doing this, something that, as expected, the rest of the Reddit users liked. Without further ado, enjoy this somewhat uncomfortable situation for Peter.

As you have seen in the description of the post, the users themselves confirm that they are a horrible person for putting a young Peter Parker through this situation. On the other hand, people’s comments also indicate that They had fun with this image, which makes all users a little bad at enjoying these situations. But be honest, I’m sure you also laughed seeing the image above.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the candidates for GOTY, here is the link to see all the nominations for The Game Awards gala. As you well know, if you want to find out all the information possible, we we will be broadcasting it live from the web so you don’t miss any details. Until the day arrives, we will continue to offer you details as curious as this so that you can see that the multiverse has not been affected… For now.

