Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is having several hilarious bugs.

Peter during the infiltration mission at Kraven’s party

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been one of the biggest successes of the year not only at the critical level, which has earned it a nomination for GOTY of the year, this being a category in which he will have to face mastodons such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to win the statuette. However, in terms of criticism it has not fallen short, giving rise to the fact that we have been able to know that It has sold more than 5 million copies in just 11 days.

In this way, it has been seen that the possibilities of seeing all types of content related to the title have been very high, giving rise to the sharing of anecdotes of all kinds around Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, an example of this being the way in which an enemy can defeat Miles Morales. However, the Bugs have also been present in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2thereby making some of these hilarious.

This bug causes Peter’s clothes to become invisible and his head to float.

Under this premise we have been able to see from the user known as EatTheAndrewPencil that the symbiote has a power hitherto unknown in Peterthus giving rise to the clip that was uploaded to the Marvel’s Spider-Man forum on Reddit to appear like this use the symbiote to change clothes during the hunter party infiltration mission.

However, what should have originally made Peter wear a smart suit has ended up being a hilarious moment because the game has not loaded Peter’s clothes, thereby causing him, without looking for it, the symbiote now has the ability to turn invisible to its user. You can take a look at it below:

Best moment to get this glitch

byu/EatTheAndrewPencil inSpidermanPS4

Be that as it may, while waiting for these errors to be corrected, remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available on PS5we must also add to this that Insomniac Games, the studio responsible, is working on Marvel’s Wolverine, of which we have been able to learn more details about its supposed launch.

