Just a few days ago we told you here that the Echo series would be the first UCM series with a TV-MA rating (which marks a recommendation in the US for those over 17 years of age). won’t be the only one adult content” what we will see soon from the hand of Marvel. There is another film that will presumably be released in 2024 and that will also carry a similar “brand” due to its high violence content and that will join the bag of Deadpool 3. Can you already guess which one it is?

Blade: Rated R for content

we do not know yet when will it be released because of the writers’ strike, but at least we now know that its content will not be for children at all. We refer to the new version of Blade and it was not very difficult to imagine if we know the character’s career and what previous films based on this have been like. Marvel mixed-race vampire. In fact, it would have been a disappointment for fans if it did not maintain its essence, so the Disney-owned studio did not want to risk it and has left its good vibes for another time.

Good news for a film that has only encountered bumps since it was announced: from problems with its director to alleged complaints from the protagonist, the winner of two Oscars. Mahershala Ali, not to mention the supposed demands of doing it all on an extremely tight budget. Blade thus went from seeming destined to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the season to now not even having a day set on the agenda for its release – and even though it was originally going to be released this November 2023.

It is not the first MCU film to earn this classification. Deadpool 3 will also have R rating as was already announced at the beginning of the year. This undoubtedly gives much more creative freedom to those responsible, being able to give free rein to certain content with which the characters have always been identified in the comics. They certainly don’t disappoint.

Echo, also designed for more adult audiences

When we showed you just a few days ago the first official trailer for Echo, we told you a curiosity that until now had not occurred in the Marvel series: it would be the first classified as TV-MAwhich means that it is not recommended for children under 17 years of age in the US – we do not yet know in Spain what label it will receive.

In this way and as we have seen in its trailer, the series will have much more violent content than in previous proposals and much more presence of blood, moving away from the sweetened image to which we are accustomed in the MCU. This could certainly be a good asset to play with in a moment of crisis for Marvel Studios in which it seems that nothing works for them as before.

More thoughtful content in a more adult audience It could be a turning point in audiences and convince those who are a little tired and saturated with the firm’s content. We’ll see if it works for them.