In Spain it is a man who takes children in a sack. In Nigeria, a huge snake. In Bosnia, a witch. Each country has its own, and it always fulfills the same mission: take away children who misbehave or do not do what their parents say. This map with the different versions of the Boogeyman, in each country of the world, is very curious.

We have all heard it at some point, perhaps from our mothers: “If you don’t eat your vegetables, the Boogeyman will come and take you away!” Or “If you don’t go to sleep now, the Coconut will come and eat you.”

These are terrible things to say to a young child, but parents in every country in the world do it.

The map of the Boogeyman in the world

The Boogeyman, a sinister character with a large sack into which he puts childreno the coconut, a monster that eats them or kidnaps them, are the most popular in Spain. And they have moved to some Latin American countries.

In Mexico and Colombia it is also called Coco. Although there are variations, such as Cuca in Brazil and Cuckoo in Uruguay, Costa Rica or Cuba. In Argentina they have changed it to The Old Man of the Stock Market.

The Toy Zone

Witches abound in Europe, and in Africa, animal-shaped creatures such as snakes, hyenas, bats, and even a half-ram, half-scorpion being, called H’awouahoua, in Algeria.

In the Middle East and Central Asia the majority are Djinns and Goblinsdemons and imps associated with the desert and forests.

In the rest of the world we can find all kinds of beings that are half person, half animal or demon, as well as giant frogs with fangs, variants of demon monkeys, spirits, fire mummies, etc.

Here you can see the map of the boogeyman in the world. You have it ready to print at The Toy Zone:

Although the Boogeyman, the Boogeyman and derivatives are a universal resource for parents to get children to behave well or do what they want, psychologists advise against using it.

As researchers from Purdue University explain in a study, “It is not a very effective way to control children’s behavior. Fear uses lower levels of the brain, so children do not learn to think when parents use fear.” fear”. They may listen to you once, out of sheer terror, but they won’t learn their lesson.

The map with the different versions of the Boogeyman and the Boogeyman in all the countries of the world is very curious. It changes with each culture, but it is a universal “tool” of parents: the monster that eats or takes away children who misbehave. They may have used it on you!