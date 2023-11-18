There are people who are capable of moving mountains for love, but there are also others who are capable of steal up to 33 iPhones valued at 27,000 euros to buy a car for his girlfriend.

This has happened in Turkey, as reported by local media, where a man wanted to surprise his girlfriend by giving her a car, but what his partner did not know is that the money used to buy that car It came from 33 iPhones that he had stolen a few days before.

The accused is a courier worker who removed the 33 iPhones instead of delivering them to a local electronics store.

This 21-year-old man stole this package containing the 33 iPhone and that added a value of 27,000 euros to the change. The most curious thing of all is that he bought his girlfriend a car valued at 12,800 euros, keeping the rest of the money and some cell phones.

The store realized that the merchandise for the 33 iPhones was missing and reported it to the police, and during the investigation work they were able to check the security cameras. There they saw how the accused extracted the package with the 33 Apple devices.

After that, the police carried out an operation in the apartment of the suspect, who initially denied that he had stolen the iPhones from Apple.

However, during the search of the suspect’s home, the police seized five iPhone phones from the stolen ones, so in the end he had to confess to his crime.

The defendant’s girlfriend testified who was not aware of the theftand that she did not know that the car that her boyfriend had given her came from money for the stolen iPhones.

The police have already seized both the car and the stolen iPhones, and the detainee will soon be tried by a court that will decide whether a prison sentence will be applied to him.