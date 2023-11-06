This type of news continues to disgust us every day, and today we receive one indirectly related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about a man who appears to have used Nintendo Switch as bait to rape a woman.

Specifically, the man is William H. Judice, a 33-year-old man from Nashville, who was recently indicted by a Davidson County Grand Jury. The indictments, dated Nov. 1, include eight counts of aggravated rape resulting in bodily injury and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

The incident occurred in February when the victim agreed to meet with Judice after a brief online exchange. Apparently, Judice invited her to her room under the false impression that they would play Nintendo as they had agreed on the Internet, but he subdued her by force, tying her up and gagging her. The victim was raped, suffering a violent sexual assault that required emergency surgery that day.

In this way, during those days, he became one of the most wanted suspects in Nashville:

After this recent accusation that has occurred now, William H. Judice remains in Metro Jail on $195,000 bail. Without a doubt a case that reminds us how much of society is still rotten. From the website we send all our support to the victim and her family and friends.

