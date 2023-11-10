Do not stop. The people at AYANEO have once again presented new products, and beyond relaunching a portable console like the ones it already has in its catalog, the brand has decided to present a new line of products focused on a vintage design that will surely remind you of to more than a popular device from a few years ago.

Index

See all sections

AYANEO Retro mini PC AM01

The first product to appear is this mini PC with a very peculiar style, and this AM01 has lines inspired by the 1984 Macintosh, where a dark cover imitates the screen, and where the body arrives with the unmistakable cream color of so.

The reality is that this device hides some very interesting features, with many connection ports and a CPU and RAM configuration capable of running AAA games. At the moment the manufacturer has not talked about the options in which it will be available, but the compact measurements it offers are striking.

This new Retro mini PC AM01 will go on sale in the middle of this month of November.

AYANEO Retro mini PC AM02

Another very similar model but with a different design has also been seen in the advertisement. In this case, the AM02 remains as a prototype, and its idea is to imitate the design of a Nintendo NES, but including a monochrome screen on which to obtain useful information.

For now there are not many more details about this model, so we will have to continue waiting until we know its characteristics and the possibilities of that external screen.

AYANEO Pocket DMG

This console is quite a surprise, since it is a portable inspired by Game Boy that also has lines that inevitably remind (and little of it has been seen) of the Analogue Pocket, with the difference of including analog stick.

This resemblance is quite evident, and it seems that even the screen will have a glass protector that goes from edge to edge, in the same way as the Analogue design.

The photos have been presented as a teaser, so there is no specific launch date for this model, nor details of its operating system and compatible platforms.

AYANEO Retro Power Bank

Inspired by the SNES mini, this external battery has a small screen from which you can see the remaining capacity. With a capacity of 12,000 mAh, it has USB-C ports and a wireless charging system to charge compatible phones without the need for cables.