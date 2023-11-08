Maybe this is the way to convince your wife that an M5 CS is a good purchase?

The new M5 has yet to be unveiled, but we already know that it will be more striking than the current one. BMW kept it fairly subtle with that car. A large grille was not yet an option at the time, but the car also does not have any striking flared wheel arches or a huge power dome on the hood.

For those who don’t like such a subtle look, the M5 you see in the photos might be something for you. To start with, this is an M5 CS, which is a bit more striking anyway. Moreover, this car is equipped with a whole arsenal of aftermarket parts. These come from the Russian (yes) Carbon Pro.

As the name suggests, this M5 is equipped with carbon, a lot of carbon. And this is not normal carbon either, but forged carbon. If you absolutely love the look of a granite countertop, this is what you need.

Thanks to Carbon Pro, you can have the hood, roof, grille, mirrors, spoiler and diffuser of your M5 made of forged carbon. This way you can be sure that you will not pass through traffic unnoticed.

The car in the photos is also equipped with aftermarket rims from HRE. They just don’t add much, because they look quite similar to the standard rims of the M5 CS. And they are special enough in themselves.

We can also tell you what such a forged carbon kit for the M5 CS should cost. If you order the parts as a package, you will spend €15,474 (if you go for forged carbon). Would you rather not have a countertop look? Don’t worry, you can also choose from other types of carbon.

This article This M5 CS looks like your wife’s dream kitchen first appeared on Ruetir.