Here we get confirmation that this title is still alive. This was announced just a few minutes ago by its developers. According to what was shared, Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered is on the way and will finally debut in 2024 for $19.99. We thought it was lost forever and we didn’t know if it would come to Nintendo Switch.

For now we do not have a more specific release date, but we do know that it will be released on Nintendo Switch. Remember that the original game was released in episodes from April 2 to August 30, 2010 on PlayStation 3, PC, Mac and iPad. Previously Sam & Max Save the World Remastered and Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered have also been released by Skunkape Games, and now it is the turn of The Devil’s Playhouse.

We leave you with its teaser:

Via.