It seems that we already have a date for this Nintendo Switch release. This was announced just a few minutes ago by its developers. According to what was shared, The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered will arrive on the hybrid console on March 22, 2024.

Remember that it is about a remastered version of the original game for 3DSwhich will now be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

The development team is made up of industry veterans who have worked on series such as SaGa and Final Fantasy. The limited edition gameavailable to pre-order for $79.99, includes a copy of the game, a digital soundtrack, a miniature art book, a cloth poster, seven art cards, and a collector’s box.

We leave you with a new trailer:

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered

The game is set on the island of Avalon, a mysterious continent that, according to legend, was created by gods and elementals. Seven different heroes will explore Avalon with their own unique abilities and motivations. Gameplay focuses on battle formations and the ability to assign flexible roles in combat, rather than fixed classes.

In addition to a rich narrative, the game stands out for its innovation in the combat system. It offers a new level of challenge by allowing players to use formations and sets to assign flexible combat roles. With these elements, the game promises a one-of-a-kind epic adventure, supported by a high-caliber development team. We will be attentive to inform you about its premiere.

We leave you with the original trailer for The Legend of Legacy:

