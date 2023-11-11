A few days have passed since Halloween, which does not mean that it is always a good time to watch a horror movie, especially if it is one that captivates you more and more with its plot as it goes on. the minutes, because that is what it achieves Infinity (The Endless in English), a feature film that was released in 2017 and that you can now far and streaming whenever you want.

The plot of this film with touches of science fiction presents us with the pair of brothers Justin and Aaron Smith, who became part of a sect when they were very young, although they chose to leave it. However, a few years later they receive a video tape that has been recorded at Camp Arcadia, this mysterious place where they were residing, which leads the youngest of the brothers to want to return.

Even so, the memory that both maintain of that time differs, because the older one considers that they could commit an act of suicide, while Aaron is convinced that they were a very friendly and close community. Even that is the impression they get when they get there, but something does not add up when they realize that none of them have aged, but that is only a thousandth of the the strange phenomena that you will begin to experience.

In the search for the truth behind everything that is happening, mysterious events will be found, without going into details of which ones, capable of affecting the mind and behavior of some of the members. All this surrounded by a most disturbing atmosphere that keeps you in tension and with a supernatural plot that is clearly inspired by the great horror works of HP Lovecraft.

The truth is that the cast of actors embroiders their roles to immerse you more fully in this film whose filming took place in just 18 days and which in turn It is related to another called Resolutionin case you want to explore more this universe written and directed by Justin Benson.

