If you were thinking about getting one of the best televisions on the market, now is your chance to save more than a thousand euros.

The new 55-inch LG OLED EVO drops its price by almost half.

The world of televisions never stops evolving and at this point you can always enjoy great image and sound quality thanks to the machines on the market. This time we bring you a 55-inch LG OLED EVO C34, as you know if you have been in this world for a while and researching televisions, The OLED panel is the best you can buy. The recommended price of this product is 2,199 euros and its price has dropped to 1 129,99 euros.

You see, you are faced with a reduction of more than 1,000 euros. Specifically, the discount is 48.6%, so if you were thinking of getting a large screen that is capable of offering you the best, this opportunity is unique. In addition, the product is the model year 2023so we are not talking about a previous model, you can have the latest in your home at a ridiculous price, what’s more, this LG OLED EVO has never before suffered such a big discount.

LG OLED55C34LA 55″

Of course, you can also find this product at a discount on LG’s official website, although you will have to pay a little more. More specifically you will find it by 1 399 euros plus an additional 5% discount if it’s your first purchase with them. If you want to take a look, here is the purchase link.

This LG OLED never had such a low price

You have to thank Black Friday, we are talking about one of the best televisions on the market. Whether to enjoy series, movies or delve fully into video games, the OLED panel offers really impressive colors and a very black black. Also, if you are worried about the processor, you should know that it has the α9 Gen 6. So you can enjoy exceptional images and refined sound offered by the maximum power 4K processor that we mentioned above.

In addition, according to other characteristics, this model has gone up a big step since the self-luminescent pixels of OLED technology have been improved, thus, this television will give you offers up to 20% more shine so you don’t lose the detail of any color. In addition to this, the design of the television also invites you to incorporate a sound bar without any problem, regardless of whether you decide to place your new LG OLED on the furniture or on the wall.

As adults and as it could not be otherwise, this television is also compatible con Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos, so your user experience will be practically perfect. If you are looking for a new television you cannot miss this opportunity, we remind you that it has a discount of more than a thousand euros with respect to the recommended sales price. If you want to get something really top in the television market, the time is now.

LG OLED55C34LA 55″

Remember that if you want to know all the offers of this busy week that we will have, you can follow Black Friday 2023 live. From our websites we will offer you the most interesting products so you can renew everything you need. Don’t hesitate to take a look.

