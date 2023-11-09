If you are one of those who seeks to enjoy the latest graphic adventures on the market with a computer capable of offering us the best experience, but you do not want to make a large outlay, we have the perfect opportunity for you. This HP Victus 16 is everything you need to enjoy it to the fullest and, in addition, now you can buy it with a 20% discount with this offer. Just today!

Gamers are in luck. With the arrival of Black Friday and then Christmas, some of the best offers arrive to renew our equipment without having to spend a lot. Amazon, however, has decided to warm up and get ahead of the frenetic weeks of discounts that are yet to come. Now, we can buy this HP Victus 16 for 1199 euros, instead of the 1499 euros of its RRP, a 20% discount that will remain active for a limited time, so it’s better to be quick.

HP Damage 16

This HP Victus laptop is specifically designed for lovers of graphic adventures and the most demanding titles, as its specifications demonstrate. Inside we will have a 13th generation Intel Core processor and an NVIDIA graphics card that, together, will provide us with the perfect equipment to enjoy long hours of fun. We tell you some of its main features.

Full HD resolution

If you are one of those who enjoy even the smallest detail in all your games, this computer is for you. With a 16.1-inch IPS screen and Full HD resolution, we can’t think of a better way to take on your next challenges. In addition, it also has a 60 Hz refresh rate, offering us a more than comfortable user experience.

Inside we have an Intel Core i7 processor, more than capable of operating easily in all types of environments. In addition, it is accompanied by 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB internal storage. Who said games took up a lot of space? Now, we will no longer have any problems at this level. All this in a device that weighs 2.4 kilos. Also becoming a very good option when we are used to moving around and we do not want to have to pause progress in the different adventures in which we find ourselves involved.

Optimization for gaming

As much as we like to play, this equipment is perfect for our daily life, beyond its gamer aspect. It has different modes of use, which allow us to carry out our daily tasks normally. And, when we have finished our day and want to enjoy some time away, we will have the possibility of activating the game mode, which allows us to optimize all our features to provide us with a completely optimized gaming experience. Making the most of the potential that emerges from all its components.

HP Damage 16

Additionally, for the first time in HP’s Victus series, this model comes with a backlit keyboard. We will be able to play both day and night, in all types of conditions, without having to depend on external lighting systems that may impose any difficulty on our experience.

Now, on Amazon we can find it at a price of 1199 euros. A 20% reduction compared to the usual 1,499 euros RRP. A unique opportunity to get one of the best laptops we can buy in this price range, ensuring optimal performance for all our adventures.

