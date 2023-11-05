A few years ago Ryo Yoshida decided to put in a bag some of the fields in which, he considers, his country, Japan, stands out. The mix that came out is somewhat eclectic and combines games, robotics, animation and automobiles, a hodgepodge a priori difficult to combine into a business project, but which has led him to give shape to a fascinating creation: Tsubame Archax, a peculiar robot designed for the ultra-luxury market. How is? Well, probably the closest thing there is on this side of the screen to the characters from ‘Transformers’, the legendary science fiction series ‘Gundam’ or the AMP mechanical exoskeletons from Avatar.

Now it is on sale. And it has even starred in a debut at the spectacular Japan Mobility Show, which was held a few days ago.

From science fiction to reality. That is the purpose set by the company Tsubame Industry, based in Nishikasai, Japan, and headed by Yoshida. Its objective is neither more nor less than “bringing the world of ‘science fiction’ to ‘scientific reality'” in an ambitious way: creating “manageable robots” that can be piloted, not very different from those that can be seen in some great Hollywood blockbusters. And Archax, the project they presented during the Japan Mobility Show shows that they are not wrong.

“The initial reason for creating it was that I wanted to make a new vehicle,” Yoshida recently commented during an interview with Reuters: “In addition, Japan is very strong in the animation, gaming and robotics industries, as well as the automotive, “So I thought it would be general if I could create a product that compressed all of these elements into one that said, ‘This is Japan.'”

No dagas Gundam, by Archax. Comparisons between science fiction and reality are usually risky, but when seeing the design launched by Tsubame it is difficult not to remember the mechanical humanoids from sagas like Gundam, those used by the villains of Avatar or especially Transformer. Like the fictional Optimus Prime, Archax is a huge device capable of operating in “vehicle mode” or “robot mode”, the latter situation in which it is capable of moving its arms.

Its technical data sheet is surprising to say the least: it weighs 3.5 tons, measures 3.1 meters wide and when it “stands up”, a process that takes 15 seconds, it reaches a height of 4.5 m. The exterior is made of FRP (fiber reinforced plastic), its color may vary and to move it uses industrial tires similar to those mounted on forklifts and driven by electric motors.

Handling it like a toy. Depending on whether Archax is in one mode or another and the position of its different joints, the length varies from 4.4 to 5.9 m. As can be seen in the videos and images distributed by the Japanese company, the pilot can sit in a closed cockpit from which he can observe the outside with the help of 26 wide-angle cameras. The Verge specifies that a pair of joysticks, a touch panel, pedals and buttons are used to control it. The device can of course also be addressed remotely.













I like Optimus Prime, but not Optimus Prime. That’s how it is. The robot is fascinating, but his abilities will hardly raise eyebrows among ‘Transformers’ fans. To begin with, Archax is not exactly fast: the maximum speed he reaches when operating in vehicle mode is 10 km/h and to go from one mode to another he needs a 15-second transition. As for what he can do with his articulated arms and hands beyond greeting the public, as he showed at the Japanese fair, The verge points out that he is capable of lifting about 20 kilos, also far from the strength of the AMPs of avatar or Megatron.

Designed for luxury. At this point the big question is… Why such a waste of effort? What is the purpose of Archax? What business plans do its creators have? The company explains that it aspires to “create a completely new market” for manageable robots and that it has its sights set on a very specific… and juicy market: that of ultra-luxury, the same one targeted by manufacturers of supercars, private jets or mega yachts.

“The main clients are expected to be wealthy people,” they say. And it is logical that this is the case: each Tsubame Archax robot costs three million dollars. The company began accepting orders a few months ago, in September, with a very limited initial batch of only five units, works to order and warns that customers may have to wait about a year and a half for their orders.













…With an eye on space. The Japanese company looks further, however, and hopes that in the future its technology will serve more than just delighting tycoons who love science fiction. Specifically, it focuses on the possible applications it would have in disasters, the possibility of exploring new leisure options with robots or even in the space industry.

“On Earth there are many specialized machines for jobs. On a lunar base we cannot have so many machines. Perhaps a human-like machine will be used in such a situation,” says Akinori Ishii, director of Tsubame.

Images and video: Tsubame and Tsubame X

In Xataka: The life-size Japanese Gundam takes its first steps: this is how a 20-meter mecha robot moves